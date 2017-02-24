Ulefone set to launch F1 with dual cameras and bezel-free display

With Mobile World Congress set to kick off in a matter of days, the details for rumored and expected devices are coming at a pretty decent clip. Take for instance, Ulefone, who is reported to launch some four new models.

We had already learned of the second generation of Gemini, Armor, and Power smartphones. Today we add the F1 to the list. A post on the official Ulefone blog reveals some of its anticipated specifications, and from the sounds of it, the phone sounds intriguing.

According to Ulefone, the F1 figures to pack two cameras on the rear, something we’ve come to expect more and more in devices. Moreover, the front side is said to be nearly all display. In looking at the picture, we see the front-facing camera has been moved to the bottom of the handset, near the fingerprint scanner.

In terms of hardware, there’s little known yet about the F1. If we go by the photo and assume it is the F1, we should also look for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The blog post reveals it will pack a Helio P25 processor; this would not be the first from Ulefone to do so. In fact, it’s supposed to be one of three models with that new chipset in 2017.

Looking ahead, Ulefone has a T1 on the horizon. Specs, so far, are reported to include 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As for the full specs, launch date, and price of the F1, we should learn more in the coming days.