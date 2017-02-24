WhatsApp’s Snapchat-like Status feature is now available for all

A few days ago we told you that WhatsApp started rolling out a very Snapchat-like feature which enabled users to share photos, videos and GIFs via their Status.

The updated Status feat was initially made available for users located in France and Netherlands. Well now WhatsApp has announced the feature is available for all users across the globe, regardless of whether they are on iOS, Android or Windows Phone.

Until now, the Status feature only displayed a short next. However, the new Status allows you to share more with (certain) people in your contact list.

Conveniently, you’ll also be able to control who sees your Status update and who doesn’t. By accessing the app’s privacy settings, you can choose which people receive your update. You can choose from one of the 3 options: My contacts, Contacts except…, Only Share with…

Curious if friends and family viewed your update? You can now tap the eye icon at the bottom at any Status update and see who has viewed your post.

Chatters can use the reply button to comment on any photo, video or GIF you find to be interesting. Once you tap reply, the message will appear as a WhatsApp chat with a thumbnail of the Status update.

Don’t forget that all updates expire after 24 hours, so if you want to say something you best do it immediately after you’ve notice the new Status update.