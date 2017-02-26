Samsung releases the Tab S3, Galaxy Book 10.6″ and 12″

As you probably by this point, Mobile World Congress 2017 is well under way over in Barcelona, Spain. We’ve seen announcements from LG, Motorola, and more at the industry’s largest trade show. Samsung took the stage today not to release the new Galaxy S8, but the Tab 3 and Samsung Galaxy Book.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

The Tab S3 is the newest in Samsung’s tablet portfolio. It seems like Samsung is really the only one producing Android tablets at this point. The specs stack up nicely against the competitors. Here they are:

Display : 9.7″ AMOLED 2048 x 15436

: 9.7″ AMOLED 2048 x 15436 Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Quad core 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Quad core 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz Memory : 4GB of RAM

: 4GB of RAM Storage : 32GB, expandable up to 256 with micro SD cards

: 32GB, expandable up to 256 with micro SD cards Connectivity : WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2X2 MIMI, LTE CAT.6, Bluetooth 4.2

: WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2X2 MIMI, LTE CAT.6, Bluetooth 4.2 Camera : 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing

: 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing Battery : 6000mAh with Fast Charging

: 6000mAh with Fast Charging Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Samsung is marketing the Tab S3 as a tablet built for work and play. The tablet will support the newest version of the S Pen and come with the Samsung Notes application.

The presumably beautiful Super AMOLED display supports 4K playback and the tablet has quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG by Harmon for “premium visual and listening experiences”. Whatever that means.

Samsung Galaxy Book

The Galaxy Book is Samsung’s first foray into Windows convertibles. The Galaxy Book is designed to be a powerful work centered tablet for on-the-go professionals that are looking for a computing experience not tied to a desktop. This seems like a direct response (albeit late) to the Apple iPad Pro.

There will be two sizes of the Galaxy Book, a 10.6″ and 12″ size. The 10.6″ is a little more compact with leaner specs. It has a TFT 1920 x 1280 display, while the 12″ version has a Super AMOLED 2160 x 1440 display. The smaller of the two will be powered by an Intel Core m3 dual-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz, while its big brother is rocking an Intel Core i5 dual-core 3.1GHz processor.

Both tablets feature 4GB of RAM and micro SD card slots. The smaller tablet has the option of either 64 or 128GB of storage while the larger has 128GB standard and the option to go up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both feature USB type-C 3.1 slots with the larger tablet featuring a second slot.

If you need to video conference on the go both tablets have 5MP front-facing cameras while the 12″ Galaxy Book also has a 13MP camera on the rear of the device. Both tablets support WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/AC, 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 4.1 BLE, GPS, and are powered by Windows 10. The 10.6″ tablet has a 30.4W battery while the 12″ Samsung Book has a 39.04 battery and both support Fast Charging.