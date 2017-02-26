ASUS’ poorly spelled ZenFone 3 Zoom delayed in the U.S.

ASUS announced on Facebook (Thanks, GSM Arena) Thursday that the ZenFone 3 Zoom (be still, my Spelling-Nazi heart) has been delayed until Q2 2017 (between April and June) instead of the previously announced Q1 (January through March).

Now, product delays are nothing new in the technology world; as complex and ever-evolving as the market is, it’s only natural that companies run into manufacturing snags, design problems, etc. When it comes to phones, though, manufacturers generally don’t hold back their releases, preferring instead to rush the job and meet the deadline than do the job right and not have their batteries explode. In case you’ve been living under a rock or don’t read thinly-veiled shots well, that’s me casting a shade-laden sidelong glance at Samsung.

ASUS decided to take the PR hit by delaying its product in order to improve the specifications and make it a more competitive device. It didn’t announce any specific changes or a release date for the ZenFone 3 Zoom, but I have to give ASUS credit for acknowledging a problem and taking steps to give it’s customers a better product.

For those of you that may not have heard much about the ZenFone 3 Zoom, here’s a quick rundown of what the phone was originally going to be (keep in mind, though, that these specifications are likely to change):