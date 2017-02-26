Motorola debuts the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress 2017

The announcements are heating up at Mobile World Congress 2017. Motorola has taken the stage to release the newest entry to its Moto G lineup, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The budget-friendly phones are spruced up this year with an all new metal design and a premium camera while still remaining light on the wallet.

Headlining the spec sheet is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for the Moto G5 and 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for the Moto G5 Plus. Both devices will feature 1080P displays with the Moto G5 measuring in at 5″ and the G5 Plus stretching it out to 5.2″.

The two devices have only slight differences in battery and camera. The G5 features a 12MP shooter and a 2800mAh battery while the G5 Plus has a 12MP camera and a 3000mAh battery. Both devices will support fast charging and come with a 10W rapid charger in the box that is capable of charging up the battery with hours worth of juice in only a couple of minutes.

While the Moto G5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the G5 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 which has featured in the Moto Z Play and Blackberry KeyOne. The G5’s SD430 will be clocked at 1.4GHz, while the G5 Plus’ SD625 will be clocked at 2.0GHz.

On the software front, the G5 and G5 Plus will feature the popular Moto Display. The G5 Plus also has the option to navigate through screens using only the fingerprint reader. After playing around with on the Pixel, we’re very excited to see more phones incorporating it. Google Assistant also comes on board out of the box.

Both of the devices will now be made of metal and will be available in Lunar Gray or Fine Gold and will be available in March in various countries across Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The Moto G starts at $200 with prices rising up to about $300 for the Moto G Plus.