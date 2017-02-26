The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus arrive with front and rear Leica cameras in tow

Mobile World Congress 2017 has gotten off to a fast and furious start. Hot on the heels of LG, Huawei has unveiled the P10 and P10 Plus, its newest phones with Leica branded cameras.

The P10 will have a 5.1″ 1080P display, while its big brother, the P10 Plus, will have a 5.5″ 2560 x 1440P display. Both are powered by the Kirin 960 processor and have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,200mAh battery. The Plus also has an upgraded model that offers 6GB of RAM, 128GB of Storage, and a 3,750mAh battery. Both devices will offer memory expansion via a micro USB card and come with Android 7.0 with EMUI 5.1 atop it.

While we haven’t seen nearly as many leaks about the P10 and P10 plus as say the LG G6 or Samsung Galaxy S8, we have seen a few floating around the internet. What all of those leaks seemed to have missed is the movement of the fingerprint sensor. The sensor that used to be featured on the rear of the device will move to the front, much like that of the HTC 10 or OnePlus 3T.

Huawei continues its partnership with Leica on its dual-rear camera but also adds a Leica branded front-facing camera as well. The rear lenses are a 12MP shooter for colors and a 20MP lens monochrome sensor that is designed to capture as much light as possible. Huawei went as far to say that the P10 and P10 will have studio like lighting, but that’s a big claim that we’ll have to determine in our full review.

Both cameras come with high touted facial detection but where they differ is the aperture. The P10 has an aperture of f/2.2 while the P10 has an aperture of f/1.8. The front-facing camera is said to offer an adaptive selfie feature that can tell how many people are in the shot and adjust the angle to suit.