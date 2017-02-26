ZTE Looks to the Future with its 5uper Generation Smart Phone.

If you couldn’t already tell, MWC is in full swing and the day one announcements keep coming. ZTE has released some of the details of its new Gigabit smartphone. This would drastically increase the network speed possibilities of our beloved mobile devices. ZTE has chosen to put the Snapdragon 835 to the full test, making it the heartbeat of this new endeavor. We have not received too much about the device But here is what we do know.

Spec’s we know:

CPU: Snapdragon 835

Modem: Snapdragon 16x LTE

Antenna: 4×4 MIMO

Enhancement of Life:

In ZTE’s press release it calls out how network speed changes will “change human life” for the better. It makes the assertion that network speeds of this magnitude with bring HD to all mobile users. It will make cloud storage more viable to the mobile community, allowing users to step away from broadband WiFi connections to make large data transfers.

We look forward to seeing the developments that ZTE makes in the coming months, as well as what else it might release at MWC from the 5G development team.

What are your thoughts about 5G connections? Are we ready? Will it be a benefit or a detriment to our societies? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.