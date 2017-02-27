FRESHeBUDS Pro Air Bluetooth Earbuds only $24.95 (Deal of the Day)

Wireless earbuds are becoming quite popular as of late, especially with some phone makers opting to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack. Up for your consideration today is a set of Bluetooth earbuds from FRESHeBUDS, a brand we’ve showcased before. Discounted by some 72 percent, they can be yours for a mere $24.95.

Music is better without the wires, and it’s best through a crystal clear, Bluetooth 4.1 wireless connection. The FRESHeBUDS Air headphones build upon the power and convenience of the best-selling FRESHeBUDS to deliver incredible sound in a lightweight, weather- and sweat-proof package that is ideal for listening on a jog, on the bus, waiting for an appointment – anything. You can even answer calls and change songs without ever touching your phone.

Bluetooth 4.1 capability delivers clear, HD audio wirelessly

6 hours of battery life lets you listen almost all day

30-foot range lets you answer your phone or change songs w/ your phone well out of reach

Magnetic attraction makes it easy to keep track of your headphones whenever you’re not using them

Not only are these lightweight and comfortable to wear for listening to music, they can also make and receive calls. Yep, there’s a microphone built right in. Additionally, you’ve got physical volume buttons to control audio levels, too.

