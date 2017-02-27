Gionee’s A1 and A1 Plus focus on big batteries, selfies

Chinese handset maker Gionee has launched a pair of new smartphones which promise superior battery life and excellent selfie experiences. Dubbed the A1 and A1 Plus, the duo run Android 7.0 Nougat and will be made available starting later this month.

The A1 and A1 Plus both feature 18W ultrafast charging which claims to go from 0-100 percent in 2 hours. Moreover, the pair are embedded with Waves MaxxAudio processing technology which, when paired with the stereo speakers, offers up a more powerful and realistic sonic experience.

A1 Specs

Helio P10 processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

5.5-inch FHD display

13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture

16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4010mAh battery

A1 Plus Specs

Helio P25 processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

6.0-inch FHD display

13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture

20-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4500mAh battery

The Gionee A1 will be offered in grey, black, and gold options with pricing at EUR 349; the A1 Plus will carry a EUR 499 price tag. The former ought to hit shelves later in March in India and Nepal first while the latter is expected in April.