Gionee’s A1 and A1 Plus focus on big batteries, selfies

Chinese handset maker Gionee has launched a pair of new smartphones which promise superior battery life and excellent selfie experiences. Dubbed the A1 and A1 Plus, the duo run Android 7.0 Nougat and will be made available starting later this month.
The A1 and A1 Plus both feature 18W ultrafast charging which claims to go from 0-100 percent in 2 hours. Moreover, the pair are embedded with Waves MaxxAudio processing technology which, when paired with the stereo speakers, offers up a more powerful and realistic sonic experience.
A1 Specs
- Helio P10 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- 5.5-inch FHD display
- 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4010mAh battery
A1 Plus Specs
- Helio P25 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- 6.0-inch FHD display
- 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture
- 20-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4500mAh battery
The Gionee A1 will be offered in grey, black, and gold options with pricing at EUR 349; the A1 Plus will carry a EUR 499 price tag. The former ought to hit shelves later in March in India and Nepal first while the latter is expected in April.