How-To: Incognito browsing in Chrome

Occasionally there are times when you might need to browse to something online where you don’t want the history saved, or you don’t want it to load with your defaults. I most often do this when logging into one of my wife’s accounts with my phone (I don’t want her logins saved on my device). Incognito is a very simple way to engage this in your chrome browser.

Prerequisites:

Nothing much here, you need an android device and Chrome installed.

Incognito Browsing:

Launch the Chrome app Tap the menu button in the upper right corner of the screen Tap “New incognito tab”

You are thrown directly into an incognito tab to browse as you see fit.

What is your favorite Chrome feature? how do you use incognito browsing? Leave us a comment below to let us know.