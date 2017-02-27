Sony’s Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra look to make an impact on the mid-range market

If you’re like us, then you’ve been following along with all the announcements coming out of MWC 2017. Sony was expected to make some type of announcement regarding the next devices to come to the Xperia X lineup, and they have done just that.

Sony Xperia XA1

The Sony Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra have been officially unveiled, which comes after the devices were leaked a bit early by notorious leakster, Evan Blass (@evleaks). The Xperia XA1 is the “base” model for this new lineup, and packs a fairly impressive punch in a smaller package.

The display for the XA1 measures in at 5-inches with a resolution of 720p. Powering the XA1 is the MediaTek Helio P20 processor, along with 3GB of RAM, and up to 32GB of expandable storage.

Keeping this bad boy alive is a 2,300mAh battery, which isn’t too shabby considering the smaller display, with a lower resolution. Sony has also included its Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, which makes sure that your XA1 charges properly, and doesn’t get damaged by overcharging.

In regards to the camera, Sony packed in an 8MP wide-angle lens on the front of the XA1. The front camera module also features an ISO of up to 3200, making for better low-light selfies when you’re trying to get the perfect picture at the bars.

Not all that surprising is the camera that’s been included for the main shooter. Coming in at 23MP, the rear camera also features a “Hybrid Autofocus”, along with a low light ISO of 6400. Sony’s known for packing a great camera into most of its smartphones, so we shouldn’t be disappointed on this front.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Moving onto the Xperia XA1 Ultra, we’re looking a slightly bigger display, measuring in at 6-inches. However, the resolution has been bumped up, as this one comes in at Full 1080p HD.

The MediaTek Helio P20 processor is also at the helm for the big brother of these two. However, the differences start to roll in from there as the Ultra includes 4GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage.

You also will get a little more juice out of the Ultra, as the battery measures in at 2,700mAh. The same Qnovo Adaptive Charging feature makes its return with the Ultra, so you know that your battery is safe and sound.

Finally, the front camera on the Ultra comes in at 16MP, and features a low-light ISO of up to 6400 for photos and videos. the front camera also includes Optical Image Stabilization so that you can combat those shaky selfies.

The rear camera on the XA1 Ultra comes in at 23MP, and can capture an image in just 0.6 seconds after launching the camera app. Sony also included a 24mm wide-angle lens, so that you can get a wider range of motion in your images.

Wrap-Up

Both the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra will come with Android Nougat out of the box. This is great for those of us who are still worried that OEMs are falling behind when it comes to providing us the latest version of Android.

Sony has also confirmed that both devices will arrive this Spring, and will be available in Black, Pink, White, and Gold. Unfortunately, Sony decided to keep the pricing for these devices close to the chest, so we’ll have to wait before deciding which range of devices these will stack up against.