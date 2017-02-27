T-Mobile offers a free extra line on most current plans starting March 1st.

In the latest of a series of dramatic “Uncarrier” moves, T-Mobile announced today that it would be offering to add a line to new or current plan with at least two lines. This offer technically only applies to Simple Choice and T-Mobile One plans, but let’s be honest – if you have a plan older than those, you’re probably getting a much better price than this already.

“Today, I’m thanking customers by giving them one of the things they want the most – a way to connect more of their family or more of their devices all the time. That’s why we’re giving customers a free line to use any way they choose!”

Interestingly, while T-Mobile is calling this a free line, it can actually be used for a number of things, from data for a new tablet or smartwatch to an automobile hotspot. From what I can tell this really does appear to be as good a deal as it looks on the surface. Here’s the offer details; if you see anything that gives you pause, let us know in the comments.

Otherwise, enjoy adding that free line, starting March 1st.