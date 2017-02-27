Ulefone enters world of virtual reality with VRKAM

In addition to announcing a number of new smartphones, Ulefone has decided to try its hand at virtual reality. This week sees them introducing the VRKAM, a camera dedicated to what else, VR.

There aren’t too many details about the unit just yet, but Ulefone tells us that it should be launching in the near future. Reportedly, the production-ready models are set to ship any time.

What we do know so far is that the Ulefone VRKAM is comprised of two fish-eye lenses to help capture a 360-degree photo or video. And, while it can work independently on its own, the camera can also pair to an Android phone via USB. According to Ulefone, the VRKAM can capture full HD videos and 3K-equivalent pictures.

Ulefone is just the latest in phone makers to expand beyond producing handsets. HTC, Samsung, Motorola, and others have gone from simply making phones into wearables, modular devices, cameras, and more. Ulefone’s first smartwatch, the budget-friendly affair known as uWear, was introduced in 2015.

Look for pricing and market availability on the VRKAM in the coming weeks.