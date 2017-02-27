UMIDIGI launches dual-camera Z PRO with pre-sale discount

UMIDIGI, as expected, announced its latest smartphone, the Z PRO, at Mobile World Congress. Powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the handset features a pair of 13-megapixel Sony cameras on the back, and another one around front.

Drawing strength from a 2.6GHz MediaTek processor (Helio X27), the Z Pro also boasts 4GB RAM and a 3780mAh battery. Screen size is listed a 5.5-inches with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The UMIDIGI Z PRO measures 8.2mm thick and offers up a metal unibody carved from one piece of aluminum. The real focus, however, is the camera experience, as highlighted in the video below.

The dual-camera setup on the back is unique in that one shoots in RGB while the other one is monochrome. So, if you want the retro look or something that showcases definition in black and white, you’re all set. But, combine it with the RGB images and you’ll have more detailed and color-accurate results.

Every picture taken on the Z PRO is, by default, a Live Photo. With a second and a half of footage captured on each side of a photo, you can get unforgettable moments that can also create animations. Users can also blur photos and re-focus to generate softened backgrounds or more appealing portraits.

The UMIDIGI Z PRO is available for pre-order immediately with a $299.99 price tag. Sign up before March 8, though, and you can receive a $50 discount code. Moreover, you can also enter to win a free Z PRO, too. Entry is easy; sign up an email address and comment on which feature(s) you like best.

The UMIDIGI Z PRO is expected to ship starting from March 9.