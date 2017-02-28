Knowing how to program using today’s computer languages is a skill many people do not possess. Perhaps that’s why there is a global shortage of programmers and why the profession is so lucrative. Instead of twiddling your thumbs, wondering how nice it would be to master programming skills, why don’t you make 2017 the year you learn something new?

Our Deal of the Day is a $41 training bundle that will teach you Python. More than 25 years old, it’s one of the most popular coding languages used and something that can help you gain an edge in your career.

Shop Now!

About

Data science and analytics are essential components to business decisions at companies of all sizes. Of course, collecting, managing, and analyzing mass amounts of data takes a lot more than simply typing into a spreadsheet.

In this nine-course bundle, you’ll learn Python, a general purpose, multi-paradigm programming language that has gained wide popularity for data science thanks to its simplicity and operability on different ecosystems. This kit will introduce you to the newest version of Python, Python 3, and teach you how to utilize this important language through hands-on examples. If you’ve ever wanted to learn to code, this is the place to start!

Not only will you learn Python, but you’ll learn how to manipulate data using Python, gaining an invaluable, highly lucrative skill that can set you up at high-paying data jobs in any industry.

Features

Learn Python 3 from Beginner to Advanced

The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Django

Python for Programmers

Python Scrapy

Python Scipy

Python Numpy

Learn iPython

Python BeautifulSoup

Python Object Oriented Programming Fundamentals

Where to Buy

You can find the Python 3 Bootcamp Bundle in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for $41. Worth more than $800, it’s discounted just for you, our readers.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!