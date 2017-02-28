Get hyped for the LG G6 with these official wallpapers

Are you excited for the launch of the new LG G6? The device we saw at MWC 2017 looks very impressive and you’ve got to hand it to LG for completely redesigning its flagship every year.

In case you missed the announcement here’s how the G6 stacks up. It’ll have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, a dual-13 MP camera setup on the back and a 5MP wide-angle camera on the front. It has goodies like wireless charging, a metal and glass frame, and a nicely plump 3300mAh battery. You can check out all of the details and specs here.

One of the most unique things about the G6 is its display. This year the G6 will have a 5.7″ display, but unlike almost every phone ever released, the aspect ratio will be 18:9 instead of 16:9. LG says it will give users more space on the screen. What it means for these wallpapers is that when you download them, they’re going to get cut off a bit on your device.

Without further adieu, click this link to head over to the wallpapers!

