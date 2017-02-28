Ulefone T3 to pack Helio X30 with 8GB RAM

Slated to arrive in the second half of the year, the phone will boast a powerful new deca-core CPU

It might not arrive until the second half of the year, but we’re already excited for Ulefone’s next big release. Known as the T3, it’s going to pack one hell of a processor and memory configuration.

The first details are starting to surface for the handset and, from the sounds of it, the phone could contend with the top-tier offerings from big named players. We’re talking deca-core processors and tons of memory.

According to Ulefone, the T3 will be among the first models to boast the new Helio X30 processor from MediaTek. Introduced only this week, the chipset promises 35 percent improved performance and 50 percent more power efficiency over the MediaTek Helio X20.

To help bolster performance, the phone will also pack some 8GB RAM. Yes, that’s laptop-like amounts of memory. Additional specs are reported to include a 2K display and dual 16-megapixel rear cameras.

It’s not clear when the Ulefone T3 will make its actual debut, but we’ll be watching for more information in the run-up.