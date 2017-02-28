Xiaomi announces Mi 5c

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has announced the Mi 5c to launch in March of 2017. The new Mi 5c, which houses a new internally developed system on chip (SOC), is a GSM supported phone that is set to be sold in the Chinese market only, as of now. The new chipset is dubbed the Xiaomi Surge S1 and houses 8 Cortex A53 cores at differing frequencies. Xiaomi states that the new GPU is up to 40% more efficient and that the clock speed intelligently adjusts depending on the user’s needs.

The Mi 5c is the follow up to Xiaomi’s Mi 5 which launched almost a year ago now. While the screen size and pixel density remain the same, Xiaomi has stepped up to Android 7.1 to support the additional software benefits that Nougat provides. Surprisingly outside of the CPU and GPU, Xiaomi has decided to keep many of the other specs similar to last year’s Mi 5, including the main memory and base storage.

Here’s an overview of the specs for the Xiaomi Mi 5c:

Surge S1 octa-core 64-bit processor (4 x 2.2GHz A53 & 4 x 1.4GHz A53)

5.15-inch 1080p display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4

3GB RAM + 64GB storage

135 g (4.76 oz)

Android 7.1 Nougat

2860mAh battery with 9V/2A fast USB C charging

12MP f/2.2 rear camera camera with 1.25 micron pixel size

8MP f/2.0 front facing camera

Front fingerprint sensor

These base specs will allow Xiaomi to price the new Mi 5c very aggressively. Early reports indicate the Mi 5c will be priced at 1,500 yuan, which converts to about $220 USD. We will have to wait for further information to see whether or not Xiaomi will release the Mi 5c outside of China, but if the new Surge S1 SOC allows for a some snappy performance, we’ll be sure to keep our eyes on the Mi 5c.