YouTube set to revolutionize Live TV

YouTube has announced YouTube TV to directly compete with your local cable and satellite content providers. Many of us have been waiting a long time for this service, but today via the YouTube Official Blog, the announcement is official. YouTube TV is designed for the YouTube generation that also wants live TV from major networks along side their usual YouTube content.
Here’s what YouTube TV will offer when it officially launches in your area:
- Live TV streaming of major network programming including ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX
- Live TV streaming of major and regional sports networks
- Additional cable networks such as USA, TBS, Disney and FX
- Cloud DVR storage with no storage limits
- Multiple screen support for TVs, set top boxes, tablets, computers and smartphones
- YouTube Red Originals
- Six accounts, one price
YouTube TV will allow multiple users on one account to stream at the same time (up to three streams at a time) and each user will have his or her own recommendations. Price starts at $35 a month but isn’t available at all markets as of now. Visit tv.youtube.com to sign up and find out when YouTube TV will launch in your area.
