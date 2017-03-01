Bluboo offering $10 phones to celebrate new AliExpress store

To help kick off its newest storefront, Bluboo is giving random customers coupons to buy any of its phones for $10

Bluboo is offering customers a chance to purchase any of its phones for only $10 as part of a new promotion. Kicking off March 2 and running for three days, the deal is part of a celebration; Bluboo has opened its Russian storefront for AliExpress.

For each of the three days, Bluboo will randomly select winners. Said persons will be able to purchase any of its smartphones for only $10. Those who don’t win, however, can still earn $5 OFF coupons instead.

The coupon codes will be listed on the event page at 17:00 (UTC+8) each day, March 2-4. The codes are randomly assigned and are limited. Additionally, these are doled out first-come-first-serve, too.

In addition to the coupons, Bluboo is also discounted a pair of its popular handsets: Bluboo Edge and Bluboo Mini. Pricing for the two breaks down to $109.99 and $54.99, respectively.

Bluboo Edge Specs

5.5-inch display with dual curved design (1280 x 720 pixel)

13-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

Android 6.0

2GB RAM

16GB storage

Quad-core MediaTek processor

Bluboo Mini Specs

4.5-inch display

8-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front camera

Android 6.0

1GB RAM

8GB storage

Quad-core MediaTek processor

You can find more information about the event at Bluboo’s website!

A note to US readers: These phones might be compatible with your GSM carrier for voice, however data speeds and support may be limited at best. These coupons and phones are geared more toward our international audience.