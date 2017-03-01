Facebook implements a new tool to help prevent suicide

As much fun as we have writing about Android and technology all day, everyday, there are still real issues in the world. The awesome part is that these technology giants that we follow and report on, recognize these problems and sometimes provide tools to help.

Facebook is one of these companies as the social network giant has introduced a new tool to help in the fight for suicide prevention. This new tool takes advantage of Facebook Live, a streaming service which was introduced last year.

Here’s a breakdown of how the new services have been implemented by Facebook:

Integrated suicide prevention tools to help people in real time on Facebook Live

Live chat support from crisis support organizations through Messenger

Streamlined reporting for suicide, assisted by artificial intelligence

What this means is that if you see someone posting a status which is cause for concern, you can either reach out to them directly, or report the post to Facebook. From there, the individual may be contacted by professionals who are trained in suicide prevention.

While using Facebook Live, here’s a look at the description for how you can help:

Our suicide prevention tools for Facebook posts will now be integrated into Facebook Live. People watching a live video have the option to reach out to the person directly and to report the video to us. We will also provide resources to the person reporting the live video to assist them in helping their friend.

The person sharing a live video will see a set of resources on their screen. They can choose to reach out to a friend, contact a help line or see tips. If you or someone you know is in crisis, it is important to call local emergency services right away. You can also visit our Help Center for information about how to support yourself or a friend.

We know that trying to help one of your friends in this situation isn’t easy, but there are tools at your disposal if the situation arises. Be sure to inform yourself, and your friends of the ways you can help, and if you fear the worst, be sure to reach out in some capacity.