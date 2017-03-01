OnePlus 5 might take on the Galaxy S8 with a dual-edged display

This year we expect both Samsung flagships, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus to come boasting a dual curved screen display. When the original Galaxy Note Edge was released in 2014, most people assumed the curved displays will turn out to be a fad. But as it turns out it’s 2017 and Samsung has not one but two dual curved screen phones coming up.

But apart from the mighty Korean conglomerate, there aren’t many companies offering dual curved phones. LG and Xiaomi were rumored to be working on similar models, but nothing came of it in the end.

Well this week, we’re getting word that the upcoming OnePlus 5 might come a dual-curved edge display just like the current Galaxy S7. It’s not the first time we’re hearing that after the OnePlus 3T, the company will jump straight to OnePlus 5 and not OnePlus 4 due to “tetraphobia”. In Asian countries, the number 4 is considered unlucky, so that’s why we’re probably not going to see an OnePlus 4.

The current rumor also claims the OnePlus 5 will come boasting a ceramic body a la Xiaomi Mi MIX – which is something we heard before. On top of that, the device should feature a 23MP main camera (although a dual camera setup might also be an option) and a 16MP selfie snapper in front. A 4,000 mAh battery will power the device, which will feature either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a new 256GB storage option.

Given that the OnePlus 3T already has 6GB of RAM, we can expect the OnePlus 5 to come boasting 8GB instead. As for processor, it can be speculated OnePlus will push the launch of the upcoming flagship for some time later this year in order to be able to get the Snapdragon 835.

For the time being, Samsung has reserved all existing Snapdragon 835 units for the Galaxy S8, thus leaving other Android OEMs with the option of using last year’s Snapdragon 821 (at least for the time being).

Anyway, take this info with a grain of salt for the time being, as nothing has been officially confirmed.