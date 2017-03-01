Ulefone teases Power 2 at MWC ahead of launch

Although it might not arrive for a few more weeks, Ulefone is ready to show the world its next phone

Ulefone may have just announced a number of new phones in conjunction with Mobile World but that doesn’t mean it’s time to rest on its laurels. The handset maker, rather, is already teasing its next release, the Power 2.

As you’ll see in the video below, the Ulefone Power 2 was on display at MWC this week. The device, which isn’t expected to go on sale for at least a few more weeks, figures to be a powerful entrant in the upper end of the mid-range.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the Power 2 has neared its final software tweaks. Specifications for the phone figure to include a MediaTek 1.5GHz octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Wrapped in a metal unibody, we can also make out that the device packs a crazy capacious 6,050mAh battery. These details match those which started surfacing in the last few weeks.

Looking closely at the video we can also discern that the Power 2 will have a 5-inch IPS display at 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. Cameras are also shown as being 8-megapixel and 16-megapixels; we suspect that’s front and back, respectively.

Ulefone tells us that a pre-sale may come before the end of March but stopped short of teasing any price.