ZeroLemon ToughJuice 30,000mAh 5-Port Power Bank slashed by 53% (Deal of the Day)

There’s no such thing as having too much battery life for your mobile devices. Whether it’s tablets, wearables, phones, headphones or something else, we love to have backup juice just in case our usage changes on a dime. You never know; that next binge-watch session could start on the train right now.

Our Deal of the Day today is a power bank from ZeroLemon. Not just a regular old one that gives you three or four charges for your phone. No, we’re talking some 30,000mAh worth of power. That’s closer to ten times over if we’re talking a phone. Hell, it will even fully charge up a MacBook.

With five ports to choose from, the ToughJuice Power Bank works with any device. There are three traditional USB ports, a QuickCharge 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C port. So, feel free to throw on your phone, tablet, and Bluetooth headphones.

Features

Charge a huge variety of devices fast, including the new, USB Type-C MacBook

Power devices up fast w/ QC 2.0 charging

Protect the ToughJuice from damage thanks to the double layer, anti-shock build

Carry an extra charge anywhere thanks to the portable design

Where to Buy

Normally priced at around $130, AndroidGuys readers can get their hands on one of these for only $59.99. That’s more than half off the typical retail cost!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys Deals!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!