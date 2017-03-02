Gmail now allows you to receive 50MB emails

Gmail is Google’s approach to email and chat. So far the popular service allowed users to send and receive attachments to up to 25MB. However, this won’t be the case anymore from now on.

Google announced that starting this week users will be able to receive emails of up to 50MB. Note that you’ll be able only to receive 50MB attachment and not send them via your Gmail account. Which basically means Gmail subscribers will be able to get 50MB emails from users who don’t use Gmail.

“Sending and receiving attachments is an important part of email exchanges. While Google Drive offers a convenient way to share files of any size, sometimes you need to receive large files as direct email attachments.”

Even so, you can use Google Drive to send larger attachments, so it’s not all bad. Drive allows you to send files up to 5TB in size.

The company has already started to push the new update which will enable you to use the new feature. However, bear in mind that it might take between 1 to 3 days for it become available to your respective account, so don’t worry if you don’t see it yet. It’s on its way, as we speak.

We also expect that Google will increase the size cap on the emails that can be sent out from a Gmail account at one point in the future.