You can now join the beta for 2 of Google’s applications, including Gboard

If you’re like us, you like to tinker with your smartphone. Joining betas for everything from games, to icon packs, and keyboards is part of the fun, and something that gets you excited. If you’re lucky, you’re able to join Google’s beta applications every once in awhile.

Well, starting today there are TWO applications from Google you can join the beta for. The first is a rather important one, as its Google Play Services. This is important due to the fact that Assistant is on its way to compatible devices and will come to your smartphone after an update to Play Services. The second app is the popular Gboard keyboard replacement application.

In order to join the beta, you can hit the links below and click the “Become A Tester” button. Once completed, you will receive an update to both applications via the Play Store on your device. After updated, Google Play Services will be updated from v10.2 to v10.5. Gboard will be updated from version 6.0 to version 6.1.

It doesn’t seem as though there are any major changes in this update, but you never know what will happen in the future. We’ll have to keep an eye on this, but if you want to enter the beta program, hit the following links.

Google Play Services Beta

Gboard – the Google Keyboard Beta