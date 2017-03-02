Learning to hack, ethically, is a necessity in today’s age of ever-growing digital threats. Learning the ropes of hacking can be the perfect leg up in sales or a counter-measure against cyber thieves. Did you know that you can become certified in hacking for the government?

In the age of Russia interference, government leaks, and hacking, there’s never been a more pressing or relevant time to become a hacker. Indeed, the government is making a greater investment in network security than ever before. As such, it has made obtaining a Certified Network Defense Architect (CNDA) certification a more attractive option than ever before.

 

But, before you can take the CNDA exam you’ll need to have a Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential and be employed by a government or military agency. Our Deal of the Day today is a $39 bundle that helps take care of the first part. Valued at nearly $800, this online training kit prepares you for a whole new career.

Features

  • Access 19 comprehensive modules 24/7
  • Study to pass the CEH & CNDA certification exams
  • Learn footprinting & network reconnaissance
  • Discover network scanning techniques & enumeration for documenting issues
  • Understand system hacking, Trojans, & backdoors
  • Learn how to root out viruses & worms

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Hacking for National Security Training bundle in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at approximately $800, we’re offering it to our readers for only $39 right now.

