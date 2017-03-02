How-To: Enabling Wireless Hotspot

Sometimes we find ourselves in places where we need internet and don’t have it. In my regular job, I work remotely (yes, that is a fancy way to say I work at home). There have been more than a few times where I have taken the opportunity to travel during my workday. Being a responsible employee, I bring my laptop with me just in case I get a call that I need to respond to immediately. My phone’s mobile hotspot has saved me more than once. allowing me to connect to the internet and get my job done as long as I have data reception.

Enough about how I have been able to rescue myself, let’s get to showing you how to get out of your next internet crisis.

Prerequisites:

The requirements are pretty basic here.

You need a mobile phone (or device that can receive a data connection) A data plan with a carrier of some nature.

Getting Connected:

Open the app drawer and tap on the Settings app Locate and tap on the Mobile Hotspot and Tethering option Tap the Mobile Hotspot option (should say “Off” underneath) Tap on the slider in the upper right corner

Your phone is now broadcasting wireless signal for other devices to use. Customization of the network name and password is possible.

