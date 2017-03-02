Spotify HiFi lossless streaming option might be coming soon

There are quite a few music streaming services out there that are fighting to capture music lovers’ attention and Spotify might be among the best known solutions.

However, Spotify has been facing some thought competition recently from alternate services like Google Play Music, Tidal or Pandora.

Apps like Tidal have built their reputation on offering “HiFi” streaming options which allows users to enjoy lossless high quality audio – an option not yet available for Spotify subscribers.

However, it seems Spotify is gearing up to offer this feature quite soon. According to The Verge, select Spotify users have been receiving invitations to subscribe to the new service called “Spotify Hi-Fi” for a fee which will vary between $5 to $10 a month.

It’s a bit unclear at the moment how the service will be priced. Some users have been greeted with a pop-up messaging alerting them the new service will soon be available for $5/month. Signing up might also get audiophiles a free vinyl and discounts on future vinyl purchases.

Tidal’s Hi-Fi subscription costs $19.99 a month, so at this point Spotify’s alternative seems to be more affordable.

For the time being Spotify is merely testing the new service, so we should expect it to go live at a later date.

With smartphones like the LG G6 coming out with features like 32-bit HiFi Quad DAC, it’s only natural that Spotify would add a HiFi option to its list of features. Would you be interested in subscribing to Spotify’s HiFi?