A lifetime of anonymous, snoop-free browsing through OneVPN only $50 (Deal of the Day)

If you pay attention to cyber threats, you know they are more commonplace with every passing day. We employ thousands of government employees for the NSA and even they can’t keep our information secure from hackers. Hell, Russian hackers impacted the US election. These sort of threats are everywhere.

One step you can take to improving your personal internet security is through a virtual private network. It’s a method used to keep your sensitive data secure by replacing your IP address with one hosted by the VPN service. You can get an IP address from any location in the world using this method.

Our Deal of the Day today is a lifetime subscription to OneVPN. Valued at nearly $500, it can be yours for only $49.99. Yep, that’s just one of the perks for being one of our readers! OneVPN provides secure browsing service while maintaining high speeds and offering a variety of features. You’ll be able to use the internet safely, through over 60 servers based in 21 countries.

Features

Adblocker makes ads disappear as if they had never even existed

Up to 256-bit encryption ensures your personal information is always safe from prying eyes

Anti-malware protects your data & operating system from harmful malware

NAT firewall stops third parties from connecting to your device

One-Stream lets you access the streaming content you want from anywhere you want w/ ultra-fast streaming speed

Where to Buy

If you’d like to order a lifetime subscription of OneVPN, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. There, you’ll find it for a mere $49.99, or a savings of some 89 percent over the normal price.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!