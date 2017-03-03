LG G6 European prices get revealed

Mobile Fun has the LG G6 available for pre-order, see how much it costs

At MWC 2017, LG launched its next-gen LG G6 flagship during a special press event. But while the Korean tech giant detailed most of the features, we were left in the dark concerning the price in Europe and US.

Now our friends at Mobile Fun have sent us information related to the LG G6’s pricing in the UK. The LG G6 is currently available for pre-order with the online retailer for $855 (£699). The retailer also offers a wide range of compatible cases, to help safe guard your flagship.

The LG G6 also showed up with Romanian retailer Quick Mobile which lists the device with a price tag of approximately $750. The model available for pre-order features 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. So it seems that the LG G6 will be a bit more affordable in Europe.

The phone will arrive with a 5.7-inch with a 79% screen-to-body ratio and an 18:9 Full Vision display with extremely sleek bezels.

The device takes advantage of a Snapdragon 821 and can be had with variants – 4GB of RAM plus 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The LG G6 also has a dual camera setup (made of 13MP sensors) and a selfie snapper of the 5MP variety. In the US, the LG G6 will come boasting a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC feature in order to cater to audiophiles. We’re still waiting on official pricing info.