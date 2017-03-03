This feature phone can charge your smartphone

Nokia just re-launched the Nokia 3310 dumb phone in era when most people are interested in smartphones. Nokia is betting on costumers’ nostalgia for the original 17-year old phone , but the company is not the only offering a feature phone nowadays.

Most of us would consider buying a feature phone just to half a fall back device for when your smartphone’s battery runs out. Now Hong Kong-based company Zuri hopes to attract users with a special kind of dumb phone – one that could can help solve the problem the eternally running out of battery smartphone. The device is called Zuri Power BankU28 and as the name suggests, also doubles down as a powerbank.

It’s an interesting idea, but will it be enough to attract customers? If you’re planning a long hike into the wilderness it wouldn’t hurt to have with you a smartphone and an emergency phone/power bank. On the other hand, using the Zuri U28 isn’t that straightforward. You’ll need cable and a dongle. So is it worth it?

Maybe. The phone comes with 32GB of RAM, a back camera and a hefty 4,000 mAh battery. It can be used as a torch or a radio. It also offers dual SIM functionality and a browser. The Zuri PowerBank U28 can play audio and video and takes advantage of a colorful display.

Pricing isn’t yet available, but it should cost more than $50 (the Nokia 3310 should retail for this price).