Check out these seven deals on USB type-C cables and external batteries to keep your phone charged up

Even with the increasingly good battery life in phones, you still need to charge them, right? Well, today we have some deals that will make that as painless as possible. We’re featuring a new company named Veckle. Veckle is from the same people behind the excellent iOrange-E but is designed to have some more cool tech in its products. We’ve also got some awesome deals from the aforementioned iOrange-E and our good friends over at KMASHI. Let’s get to it.

Veckle Spring Loaded USB type-C cables

This is an idea that has some promise. Veckle’s spring loaded cables have a spring near the head on each side of the cable. This design is supposed to cut down on cables breaking at their weakest point. This is an especially big problem for those of us who use our phones while we’re charging them and putting stress on the cable.

Veckle stress tests its cables with up to 6000 bends, that’s pretty impressive. In addition to that, the cables are covered with a “sturdy braided jacket” on the outside of the cable and on the inside has a “bulletproof fiber” to protect the longevity of the cables. Those are a lot of marketing terms but Veckle really has designed these things to last and they look pretty cool for a cable, too.

You can get two flavors of this 6.6-foot long cable, a USB type-C to USB type-C or a USB type-C to USB type-A. The first is going to be best for your newer charging bricks and plugging into newer laptops like the Macbook or Dell XPS that have USB type-C ports while the latter is good for your legacy charging bricks.

Veckle USB type-C to USB type-C Spring Loaded Cable – Regular Price: $13.99 – Sale Price: $10.99 – Discount Code: K5OFJ4WO

Veckle USB type-C to USB type-A Spring Loaded Cable – Regular Price: $12.99 – Sale Price – $9.99 – Discount Code: J43HWBR8

iOrange-E Nylon Braided USB type-C cables

Another option for USB type-C cables is iOrange-E. We’ve featured iOrange-E several times in our deals posts because it’s always having a great deal on its cables and it makes some really nice stuff. I have a few myself.

These Nylon Braided cables are coated with that nylon on the outside to keep away any small cuts that would otherwise ruin a cable. It also featured that military-grade fiber on the inside of the cable like the Veckle cables above and while it doesn’t have a spring-loaded head, it does have a beefed up hinge to make sure it can stand up to some abuse.

You can get these Nylon Braided cables in two flavors, USB type-C to USB type-C or USB type-C to USB type-A and we have deals for both as well as a coupon code for a 3-pack of the cables.

iOrange-E Nylon Braided USB type-C to USB type-C cable – Regular Price: $13.49 – Sale Price: $9.99 – Coupon Code: BXJLCLNJ

iOrange-E Nylon Braided USB type-C to USB type-A cable – Regular Price: $22.99 – Sale Price: $6.99 – NO COUPON CODE REQUIRED

iOrange-E 3-pack of Nylon Braided cables USB type-C to USB type-A – Regular Price: $17.99 – Sale Price: $12.99 – Coupon Code: K8SLVUET

KMASHI External Battery Banks

External battery banks aren’t sexy. They aren’t a fashion accessory, you don’t pick your outfit to go with your external battery bank, and don’t call your friends asking if they’re all going to bring their external battery banks so they can all hang out. All external battery banks do is save your butt from your phone dying and putting you in a potentially serious situation.

Let me tell you a little story about why I’m such a big believer in these things. Back when battery banks were first coming out and phones had a standard battery life of about 6 minutes long my car broke down in the backwoods of Virginia, a state I had moved to just two weeks prior. I had a dead phone, I had no working car, and no idea what the hell to do. I was a scared young adult out on my own for the first time. Thank god I had a battery bank with me to charge my phone up so I could call for help. I would’ve been walking for hours if I didn’t.

I know I’m a rare case and most people won’t have to rely on a battery bank in a serious situation, but I do know it saved my butt and I now make sure I have one around most times. These KMASHI external batteries are utilities and cheap ones at that. Grab one, charge it up and throw it in your bag. Hopefully, you’ll never need it as bad as I did.

There are two different capacities of batteries on sale right now, a 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh version. Basically, the mAh number is the capacity of these banks. To give you a good idea of how many charges you can get, here are the size of some of the current popular phones out there:

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge: 3600mAh

Google Pixel: 2770mAh

Google Pixel XL: 3450mAh

LG V20: 3200mAh

Moto Z: 2600mAh

Apple iPhone 7: 1960mAh

Check out the batteries in the links below. Even if you don’t buy these batteries, I do highly recommend you buy a battery.

KMASHI 10,000mAh external battery – Regular Price: $13.99 – Sale Price: $9.20 – Coupon Code: USNL22D5

KMASHI 20,000mAh external battery – Regular Price $32.99 – Sale Price: $19.99 – Coupon Code: LCVB5TY8