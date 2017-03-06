Fitbit announces the Alta HR, Sleep Stages, and Sleep Insights

Today Fitbit, best known for its pioneering work in consumer fitness trackers, took the wraps off some new products. The Fitbit Alta HR is the follow up to the popular Fitbit Alta, one of the slimmest wrist-based devices on the market. Fitbit says the Alta HR actually sets the record for the slimmest wrist-based, continuous heart rate tracking device.

The Alta HR combines that continuous heart-rate tracking with Fitbit’s Pure Pule heart rate technology, automatic exercise recognition, sleep tracking with a seven-day battery life and notifications from your phone. If you’re interested in picking up the Alta HR, you can preorder now from Fitbit’s website or wait until April and pick yours up in store or online.

Fitbit didn’t stop with just the Alta HR, it also announced two more pieces of technology today. The first, Sleep Stages uses information obtained from your heart-rate enabled Fitbit wearable to estimate the amount of time you spend in light sleep, deep sleep, and in REM sleep. It also knows how many times you wake up each night and combines all this information together to give you a better understanding of your sleeping patterns. Sleep Stages will work with Alta HR, Blaze, and Charge 2 and release in Spring.

Also available in Spring is Sleep Insights. Sleep Insights uses all of the data from your Fitbit to provide personalized guidance on how to improve your sleep. We’re a bit light on details for Sleep Insights, but it sounds like it’ll mesh nicely with the Alta HR and Sleep Stages to give you an overall view of how you’re sleeping and how you can achieve a better night’s sleep. Sleep Stages will come out this spring and work with ALL Fitbit devices that track sleep, not just ones with heart rate monitors like Sleep Stages.