How-To Manage Tabs in Google Chrome

Tab Management. It is often one of the most overlooked issues with using browsers on mobile devices. There have been occasions where I have looked at my wife’s or parents phone and notices that there are more than 10 tabs open in their browser. There is a way to manage the tabs and open new ones. Tabs can actually be just as useful on a mobile device as they are on a desktop browser, you just have to know how to work with them. Let’s get started cleaning us those tabs, because nobody wants dirty tabs.

Prerequisites:

The only thing you will need is having Chrome installed on your device.

Creating Tabs:

If you are in a situation where you would need to open a new tab, it is easier than you might think.

With Chrome open, tap the menu button in the upper right-hand corner. Tap on the very first option “New Tab”

Opening new tabs are just as useful on mobile as they are desktop, allowing you to retain the current web page while opening another page. However, it doesn’t do you any good to open a new tab if you don’t know how to access or manage the old ones.

Tab Management:

Managing your tabs is easier in some respects than opening a new tab. I say this because you don’t even need to open a menu to get to view the open tabs

With Chrome open tap on the square next to the left of the menu button. From the tab management window you can: Tap on any window to open that tab. Tap the “X” to close the corresponding window. Open a new tab by pressing the “+” button in the upper left corner. Or, tap the menu button for additional options.

Now that you have your tabs on lockdown, your mobile browsing experience will be that much more enjoyable.

What is your favorite Chrome browser tool? How useful do you find tabs in the mobile browser? Leave us your thoughts below.