Next-gen Amazon Alexa-enabled devices will be able to make phone calls, act as intercoms

Amazon’s Echo connected speaker proved to be surprisingly popular with consumers across the globe. To such an extent that Echo alternatives soon started popping up, the Google Home being among the most notable.

While companies like Samsung are only now entertaining the idea of a connected speaker complete with a virtual assistant, Amazon is apparently already planning new Alexa-powered devices which probably means we’re going to see a next-gen Echo speaker arrive soon enough.

According to a report coming out of Re/Code, Amazon is planning to launch new Alexa-powered devices this year. Sources claim that the new products will allow uses to place calls via voice commands. Furthermore, people will also be able to talk to others at the other end of a second Alexa-enable device through a feature that will act as an intercom system.

The report doesn’t spell out Amazon is planning a second Echo device, but chances are we’ll see a new product from this family grace the market in the upcoming months since the Echo and Echo Dot have proved to be very well received by the public.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard that Amazon might be working towards adding phone functionality to its virtual assistant-enabled products. Not so long ago, a report from the Wall Street Journal claimed that both Amazon and Google were looking to implement this feature into their next-gen products.

Amazon declined to comment, so for the time being take this info with a grain of salt.