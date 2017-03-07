Here’s a question for you: what do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? Chances are good you are backing some of that up either automatically or manually. And, if you’re like a lot of Android users, you’re probably tapping into Google Drive for help.

What happens, though, when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, consider today’s deal. How about a lifetime account with 2TB (terabyte) of storage for the price of a date at the movies?

Our Deal of the Day is two-part bundle of cloud storage. With half of your data at your immediate disposal, the other half is securely stored in Cold Storage and accessible in 3-5 hours. In short, 1TB for everyday use and 1TB for all the stuff you don’t touch very often and want to keep locked away. How much is all of this, you ask? A mere $49.99.

Features

Zoolz Dual Cloud 1 TB Instant Backup

Store 1 TB of instantly accessible data for life, w/ no additional costs

Have your data encrypted w/ military-grade 256-AES encryption before it even leaves your machine

Quickly & easily select the files you want to store w/ Smart Selection

Retrieve stored files instantly

Enjoy backup scheduling, bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention & more

Preview thumbnails of images

Get reliability w/ data stored over multiple facilities & devices

Zoolz Dual Cloud 1 TB Archive Backup

Archive 1 TB of retrievable data for life w/ no additional costs

Have your data encrypted w/ military-grade 256-AES encryption before it even leaves your machine

Retrieve stored files in approximately 3-5 hours from Cold Storage

Enjoy backup scheduling, bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention & more

Preview thumbnails of images

Get reliability w/ data stored over multiple facilities & devices

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of Zoolz storage for only $49.99 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Again, that’s 1TB for your daily needs and 1TB for the long-term stuff you file away for extra backup. Hurry, though, this discounted price won’t last long!