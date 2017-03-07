Google releases the lists of top-selling Google Play Store apps of all time

The Google Play Store turned 5 this week. Happy birthday!

By
Alexandra Arici
-

Google proudly announced this week that its Play Store just turned 5. The search giant opened the gates to its digital shop on March 6, 2012 and since then the Play Store has services more than 1 billion users spread around in more than 190 countries.

Currently the Store contains millions of apps, 40 million songs, 5 million books, but also movies. And to celebrate the occasion Google has released lists of its top-selling content of all times. As you can see for yourself below, some of the titles are quite new – which attests to Android’s growth in recent years and subsequently to Google Play Store’s popularity.

Here are the most downloaded apps from the Store arranged by categories. Note the tops don’t include pre-installed apps on Android devices:

Top Installed Games

  1. Candy Crush Saga
  2. Subway Surfers
  3. Temple Run 2
  4. Despicable Me
  5. Clash of Clans

Top Installed Apps

  1. Facebook
  2. Facebook Messenger
  3. Pandora Radio
  4. Instagram
  5. Snapchat

Top Selling songs

  1. Ed Sheeran – Thinking Out Loud
  2. Lorde – Royals
  3. Taylor Swift – Blank Space
  4. Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk
  5. Pharrel Williams – Happy

Top Selling Albums

  1. Adele – 25
  2. Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP2 (Deluxe)
  3. Taylor Swift – 1989
  4. Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late
  5. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly

Top Selling Movies

  1. The Interview
  2. Frozen
  3. Deadpool
  4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  5. Guardians of the Galaxy

Top Selling Books

  1. Fifty Shades of Gray by E.L James
  2. The Hunger Games trilogy by Suzanne Collins
  3. A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin
  4. The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
  5. Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

So what do you think? Do you find Googles tops surprising or are they exactly what you’d expect them to be?

