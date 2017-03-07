Nokia flagship with Snapdragon 835, dual cameras rumored for June release

At MWC 2017, HMD was pretty skittish in discussing whether Nokia plans to launch a flagship device this year. The iconic Finnish company made a comeback in the budget Android sector with 3 affordable smartphones that feature premium designs and average specs, but the real test will be competing with the Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel.

Well a Nokia flagship with Snapdragon 835 inside has been rumored for quite a while now, yet right now we can’t be sure of anything. Also given that Snapdragon 835 yields are quite scare at the moment (so scarce that they threaten to delay the Galaxy S8’s availability with a week) we can speculate Nokia’s true comeback smartphone might make an appearance sometime in the second half of the year.

A new rumor coming from Chinese website My Drivers supports this theory. Apparently a Nokia flagship is still happening and yes, the phone will come equipped with the Snapdragon 835 processor onboard.

We’re also told the phone will have a full metal body and dual camera setup – like most phones launching today. However, we have to note that Nokia will no longer be using Carl Zeiss technology in their future products.

According to the current source, the Nokia flagship will feature one camera sensor of 23MP variety and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. There’s going to be two variants, one coming with a smaller display and one with a more spacious, accommodating one – kind of like the Pixel and Pixel XL or Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. And the entry-level model might end up selling for approximately $580, while the more advanced version will bear a $650 price-tag.

What else would you like to see onboard of the Nokia flagship? Nokia says it will do what consumers ask it to do, so go ahead and tell us how you feel.