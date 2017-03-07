UMIDIGI Z PRO offers iPhone-like Live Photo feature

You know that feature in the iPhone’s camera where it captures a little bit of motion just before and after a still photo? It’s called a Live Photo and it allow 1.5 seconds before and after an image. And, even as Android users, we have to admit, it’s a cool feature that we wish handset makers would ape.

As it turns out, UMIDIGI’s latest phone, the dual-camera Z PRO does just that. Falling right on the heels of yesterday’s details that the camera handles low-light situations quite well, today we’re learning more about the capabilities.

First introduced last week at Mobile World Congress, the Z PRO is unique in that it’s among a select few models offering two cameras on the backside. It’s a trend that we expect to see pick up in 2017, but, for now it’s only available on a handful of devices.

Among the features that come with the Z PRO’s camera are a pure black and white picture, Super Night mode, refocusing after a photo is taken, and “3D Capture”. But, you’re here because the headline indicates it will also capture “Live Photos”. Indeed, it does.

Much like what Apple’s model does, the UMIDIGI Z PRO will capture 1.5 seconds of video on both sides of a photo. When viewing in your gallery, a simple tap will animate the photo. So, not only are you getting the 13-megapixel image, but you’re also capturing a dynamic moment that adds flavor to the static shot. It’s our understanding that the UMIDIGI Z PRO is the first Android phone to offer the Live Photo feature.

Specifications of the Z PRO include a deca-core CPU Mediatek Helio X27 2.6GHz with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Moreover, it boasts a 3,780mAh battery, microSD expansion card slot, and a 5.5-inch FHD Sharp display in an 8.2mm slim full metal unibody chassis. Rounding things out are three cameras: two Sony IMX 258 units with PDAF auto-focus and quad-LED flash, and a 13-megapixel front camera with soft light.

1 of 4

Save $50 on pre-order

As a reminder, the UMIDIGI Z PRO goes on sale on March 9 where it will have a $299.99 price tag. Customers can pre-order the phone through March 8 and earn a $50 price cut. All you have to do to earn the coupon is leave your email address on this website. Hurry, though, they’re first-come-first-served.

It’s also possible to enter to win one Z PRO for free. Visit the same page and comment with the features that you like most about the handset. Once done, share things over social media and increase your chances to win.