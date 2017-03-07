What’s the difference: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs Blade V8 Mini vs Blade V8 Lite

ZTE introduced the ZTE Blade V8 Pro at CES 2017, as an affordable dual-camera phone. Then at MWC 2017, the company pulled off the wraps of two new variants, the Blade V8 Mini and Blade V8 Lite.

Now, if are a bit confused about the differences between the three devices, you have come to the right place. In what follows we’re going to compare the tree phones, so you can get a clear idea of the specs offered by each product. ZTE has done a great job with these phones, in terms of design and functionalities and especially price. So check out what each brings to the table:

Display

5.5-inch with 1920 x 1080 resolution vs 5-inch with 720 x 1280 resolution vs 5-inch 720 x 1280 resolution

401ppi vs 294 ppi vs 294 ppi

The ZTE Blade V8 Mini and ZTE Blade V8 Lite are watered down versions of the ZTE Blade V8 Pro. They bring forth smaller displays but less impressive resolution. So if you’re looking for an upper mid-ranger, the Blade V8 Pro is certainly the model to consider. However, for regular use the screens of the Blade V8 Mini and Blade V8 Lite should be more than enough.

Computing power

Snapdragon 625 vs vs Snapdragon 435 vs MediaTek MT6750

Adreno 506 vs Adreno 505 vsMali-T860MP2

3GB of RAM vs 2GB of RAM vs 2GB of RAM

32GB vs 16GB vs 16GB

Naturally, the Blade V8 Pro is going to be the most responsive of the three, as it relies on a Snapdragon 625 – an octa-core 2.0GHz Cortex-A53 affair. As for the Blade V8 Mini it features a Snapdragon 435 which is a octa-core 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 chipset, while the MediaTek MT6750 inside the Blade V8 Lite is an octa-core 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 construct.

The Blade V8 Pro offers more RAM and built-in storage, but all models carry a microSD card slot onboard which allows for memory expansion up to 256GB.

Cameras

Dual 13MP+13MP/8MP vs dual 13MP+2MP/5MP vs 8MP/5MP

The Blade V8 Pro can be considered a remarkable device especially because it offers a dual camera setup on the cheap. But ZTE has just lowered the price bar for dual camera phones with the Blade V8 Mini.

Anyway the main setup on the Blade V8 Pro delivers phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash. The phone also has a pretty decent 8MP selfie snapper.

As for the Blade V8 Mini, ZTE says it’s the perfect phone for photography enthusiasts. It features a dual-camera with a dedicated Bokeh feature onboard which allows you to blur the background while focusing on a certain subject. The phone also supports 3D shooting which combines two images to deliver a 3D photo. It has manual mode, auto HDR and LED flash.

O the Blade V8 Mini, the selfie camera is only of a 5MP variety, but it does feature LED flash.

Last but not least, the Blade V8 Lite doesn’t offer a dual-camera setup. You’ll find the phone hosts a “regular” 8MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 5MP self-portrait frontal snapper.

Software

Android 6.0 Marshmallow vs Android 7.0 Nougat vs Android 7.0 Nougat

The newest ZTE Blade V8 phones come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while the Blade V8 Pro ships out with Android 6.0 Marshmallow (a shame really, for a device launched in 2017). We don’t know whether the phone will get Android 7.0 Nougat in the future or not, but we certainly hope this will be the case.

Battery

3,140 mAh vs 2,800 mAh vs 2,500 mAh

The Blade V8 Pro is known for having a great battery life cycle and with Android 7.0 Nougat onboard, it might get even better in the future. As for the two new Blade V8 models, we expect them to last quite a lot, given that they feature low-res displays, less power hungry processors and the new Android onboard. All phones have non-removable batteries.

Value

$229 vs ??? vs ???

The Blade V8 Pro is currently available for $229 on Amazon. However, pricing specifications for the Blade V8 Mini and Blade V8 Lite haven’t been revealed just yet. We expect it to be below the $200 margin which is quite exciting.

We’re keeping an eye out for the Blade V8 Mini in particular, since it will probably offer the best value for those looking to grab a dual-camera phone.