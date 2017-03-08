4 new tech gadgets to expect in 2017

The fact that the markets are flooded with new gadgets everyday makes all gadget lovers impatient and they are always on the lookout for new additions in their collection, regardless of whether it is a new cell phone or any other hand held device or just about any other electronic appliance just launched in the market. Thanks to the never ending efforts of the different brands that strive hard to retain customers and keep no stones unturned in tempting gadget lovers to shell out cash on sophisticated, high end devices that are manufactured by well known brands.

Aside from that these days you don’t have to be a well known brand or a market leader to lure customers into using their wallets for these devices, the local made products and manufacturers are not far behind.

In this article, we will focus mainly on the new smart devices that are likely to hit the market in the current year 2017. So, take a look at the new tech gadgets mentioned below.

Android Wear 2.0 Smart Watches

Among other prominent new tech gadgets expected to hit the market are the Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches. Although, not much has been said or done about these watches in the previous year (2016), experts are of the opinion that this year, these gadgets will assume greater prominence. These smart watches are basically a modified version of the operating system in Google’s Android devices but also a step up in hardware capabilities. Expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Specifications – Among the new tech gadgets, this one is expected to disappear from the shelves pretty fast, one of the main reasons being that the device will allow users to run and use apps after downloading through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity.

HTC Vive 2VR Headset

When the company launched its Virtual Reality gadgets earlier in 2016, there was a lot of apprehension as to whether the product will sell. As such, the venture was considered risky. However, its efforts have not gone down the drains and it has bounced back with the same launch of its Vive VR system.

Specifications – As per reports, the new device will perhaps do away with cable that connects to the personal computer of the user. In fact, the headset can now be used without wires so it is going wireless. And as far as the sequel of the Vive VR is concerned, in Vive 2, features are expected to be even more integrated.

Microsoft Surface phone

According to the CEO Satya Nadella, the company is planning to launch the so called “ultimate mobile device” in the current year.

Specifications – As far as the specifications are concerned, the company is planning to dish out Surface Series for personal computers, laptops, as well as tablets. The new gadget is expected to have a metal body in keeping up with the other products of Microsoft. It will have a Windows 10 operating system. When it is connected to mouse, keyboard, and monitor, the OS will work through an emulator.

Apple iPhone 8

Apple is celebrating its 10 year of iPhone in 2017. As such, it is expected to revamp the look of the model of iPhone. And, even though we’re an Android site, we cannot help but point out the potential fanfare and hoopla around it.

Specifications – As per reports, it is expected that a single model of iPhone the display (LCD) made for Organic Light-Emitting Diodes could be swapped with Liquid Crystal LCD. This feature will be pronounced around the edges of the gadget. The revamp is being made so that the unique features of OLED could be exploited to the full, which renders a thinner look to the OLED displays. Also, they are much lighter and flexible.