How-To use Instagram’s new Geostickers

In case you did not already get the news, Instagram has released some new Geostickers for New York and Jakarta. These are stickers that can only be used when you are close to specific geolocations and are specially designed to reflect the ambiance of the area around you. These new images are available on Instagram 10.11 for both iOS and Android.

We thought that on the heels of such an announcement would be a great time to show you how to use these stickers and see what you can come up with. Lets get started.

Prerequisites:

Obviously, there are going to be a couple things we need to have to complete this, but they are pretty straight forward:

You need a smartphone with a camera (pretty obvious) You also will need an Instagram account (also obvious)

GeoCapture:

If you are reading this, I’m sure you already know how to use Instagram so this will not be super basic. Let’s start off after the pictures are taken.

Once you snap your photo (or take a video), tap on the sticker icon in the upper right and corner. Any Geostickers related to your location will appear at the top of the sticker list. Just like other stickers, these can be moved and resized to help design the perfect image to share.

It’s that simple. These special Geostickers can also act like the customizable location stickers, if they are clicked on by your followers, it will tell them exactly where you took the picture.

Now go, and capture use as many of these stickers as you can. Find all the cool spots with the best stickers, and, while you are at it, tag @androidguys with some of your images to we can see how you are doing.