HTC U Ultra to start shipping to US customers on March 10

Two months after pre-orders started, the HTC U Ultra is finally shipping in the US

HTC unveiled the HTC U Ultra flagship back in January. Well it’s March now and if you have placed a pre-order for the device then you’ll be happy to know that the HTC U Ultra is finally ready to ship out to consumers in the US.

On March 7, HTC announced on Twitter that shipments have already started going out to members of the HTC Elevate community. However, general shipments will kick start on March 10, 2017.

Happy to report that @HTCelevate U Ultra pre-orders are now shipping. General shipments begin this Thursday. Taking care of our fans first! — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) March 7, 2017

Customers in the US can currently purchase the phone in three coloring options including Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black and Ice White. Shipping is free if you agree to the standard option.

The HTC U Ultra is offered unlocked but is compatible with GSM/LITE providers such as T-Mobile and AT&T. However, subscribers of Verizon or Sprint won’t be able to use the unlocked model.

The phone is available for a pretty hefty $749 price tag. For this amount of money, you’ll be getting a device with a 5.7-inch display with QHD resolution plus a secondary 2.05-inch display with 160 x 1040 resolution.

The flagship is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor which works hand in hand with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD card up to 256GB). The HTC U Ultra features the same 12MP camera that lives on the Google Pixel, although the software is quite different. It also has a 16MP secondary selfie camera.

The HTC U Ultra ships with HTC’s new Sense Companion digital assistant and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. You’ll also get a pair of free high-quality headphones plus HTC UH OH Protection which offers one-time replacement for broken screens or water damage.

