Turn your Amazon Echo Dot into a cordless, enhanced speaker with the Vaux

The Amazon Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled little device that uses Alexa to lay music, control smart devices around the house, provide users with relevant information, set alarms and much more. It includes a Bluetooth speaker, but it can also connect to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5mm stereo cable.

But because the Echo Dot requires to be plugged into an wall outlet, it is mostly confined to one place. Well not anymore. Thanks to a new accessory called Vaux launched by the new Ninety7 startup, the Echo Dot can be turned into a mini Alexa-powered, portable Wi-Fi speaker.

Just slot the Echo Dot into the Vaux and connect the built-in Micro USB and 3.5mm audio cables and voila. The Vaux will also add a more powerful speaker than the one found on the Echo Dot.

But why not get the Amazon Tap instead you might ask? Well the Echo Dot+Vaux ($49+$49) bundle is cheaper than the Amazon Tap which sells for $129.99. But there are a few caveats to consider.

The Vaux is neither waterproof nor water-resistant. Furthermore, the Vaux promises around to six hours of battery life, while the Amazon Tap offers 8-9. The accessory has a microUSB slot charging and the producing company says it takes up to 6 hours to get a full re-charge.

Despite these limitations, if you have more than one Amazon Echo Dot around the house, the Vaux might be prove to be quite useful. The accessory is available for pre-order for $49 a pop and should start shipping sometime in April. It’s available in Ash and Carbon.