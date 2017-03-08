Ulefone promises Google Assistant for Gemini Pro, future models

One of the more popular topics making the Android rounds these last few days is how Google Assistant is coming to more devices. Initially introduced with the Pixel and Pixel XL, it’s the next-gen AI that helps users get more information, help, and context across nearly all areas of the experience.

While Google has already committed to pushing out Google Assistant to phones running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow devices with Google Play services, we’re starting to hear more from hardware makers, too.

Ulefone today announced that its forthcoming devices will come with Google Assistant pre-installed. Starting with the Ulefone Gemini Pro on, the company will give its customers the new smarts out of the box.

Among the models on the horizon for Ulefone are the Armor 2, F1, T1, and T3. According to Ulefone, all of these will include Google Assistant.