We’re giving away a Samsung Galaxy S8!

We have an exciting announcement! We here at AndroidGuys are teaming up with our friends over at X-doria to give away a Samsung Galaxy S8 and a Samsung Galaxy S8 case!

The Prize

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know the Samsung Galaxy S8 is coming. It looks like Samsung has pulled out all of the stops this year! Gone are the physical buttons on the front so Samsung could make room for a MASSIVE screen in a small body. The phone is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. We’ll see a return of goodies like an IP68 waterproof rating, microSD card external storage, and a dual-curved display.

Our Partner

We’re teaming up with X-Doria, who makes excellent cell phone accessories. You can pick up cases for hot phones like the Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S7, and coming soon, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. If you do purchase a case from X-Doria, make sure you hit them on Instagram with the hashtag #xdoria and your picture might be featured!

How to Enter

Entering is super easy! Right below this paragraph, you’ll see a widget. The only required section is that you enter your email address and you’re entered. It’s as simple as that. You can gain additional entries for following @AndroidGuys and @XdoriaProducts on Twitter and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered to win and where they can go to enter too. This giveaway is open to US residents with a US shipping address over the age of 18.

The contest starts RIGHT NOW and ends on April 15, 2017 when we pick a winner at random. Good luck!

Note: If you choose the Tweet option, you may have to remove the last URL at the end of the tweet. This error is causing the tweets to be too long.