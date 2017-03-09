6 Ways HotelsCombined can save your time and hard earned money

With the increase in the number of travel apps, planning a holiday has become a hassle free affair. Using different apps, you can now book your hotel accommodation, travel tickets, tickets to the various places of interest of the city/country you are visiting from the comfort of your home or even while you are on the move. Thanks to smartphone and mobile technology as it has revolutionized travel.

In the past, traveling often required extensive planning and a lot of time and effort to find the right accommodation in a reasonable price. But, with the advent of the HotelsCombined app, you not only save your precious time, but also your hard earned money. In fact, using this app solves one of the fundamental travel-related problems of booking the best hotel deal available online. It will help you to curtail your expenses because it has the top travel websites in one place. The best part is that this app is compatible with different operating systems like iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

Given below are 6 ways in which you can save time and money. Check out these options.

How will you save time and money with the HotelsCombined app?

Having discussed about the importance and benefits of using apps for planning your travel, let us now check how this specific app will save your time and money on accommodation in 6 ways. They are as follows-

Compare deals from all top travel websites plus direct hotel rates – Not all apps will allow you to compare deals from different service providers with a single touch on your smartphone. However, the HotelsCombined app is here to stay. Since the service itself is a hotel meta-search, it gathers and compares all deals available from hundreds of booking websites as well as direct rates from hotel websites. You see them all in one place.

Set Price alerts and receive notifications – By making use of the HotelsCombined app, you don’t have to waste time on checking manually if the hotel deal prices for your dates drop. With the help of the app, you will be able to set a price alert on as many hotels as you like, and you will receive a notification the moment their prices drop more than 10%. Email and push notifications available.

No disturbing advertisements – Using this app you can focus on finding the best accommodation deal. Even though the app is brought to you for free, You don’t have to deal with unnecessary clutter caused by advertisements and banners that scroll through your screen every now and then, which is often the case with other free apps. This is one of the best parts and perhaps one of the USPs of the app from HotelsCombined.

User friendly interface-An app that makes navigation easy and allows a user to access promptly the information he is looking for is often the one that becomes popular. A service provider can have a great track record or it is quite likely that it has been operating in the market for quite some time now but if it launches an app that is complicated and requires a lot of brain wracking, the app will instantly become unpopular. But thankfully, the app from HotelsCombined is truly user-friendly with an excellent and simple interface.

Breaking the language and currency barrier –This is one of the greatest ways in which your time and money is saved while you are planning your trips, whether business or leisure. You don’t have to waste time looking for the translation tool to understand a deal or hotel description, or a currency converter to check how much you actually need to pay for a specific hotel. The app is available for users in more than 40 languages and 28 currencies.

Register and discover some more magic –If you create an account on HotelsCombined, youwill enjoy even more benefits such as access to secret deals with exclusive rates, access to your searches across all your devices, and the ability to create and share lists of your favourite hotels with your friends.