AT&T announces the LG Phoenix 3 is coming March 10

If you’re an AT&T prepaid customer, you’re about to get a brand new device option from LG. The country’s second largest carrier (by subscriber count) will bring the newest device by LG to customers on March 10 for only $79.99 online or in stores.

The Phoenix 3 is the successor to…. yep, the Pheonix 2. The Phoenix 2 was actually a rebranded LG K8 that was sold at Verizon Wireless and the LG Phoenix 3 is a rebranded LG K4. This year we’ll actually see a bit of a spec downgrade. Here’s what the vitals look like compared to last year’s Phoenix 2:

LG Phoenix 3/LG K4 (2017)

Processor : Snapdragon 210, 1.1 GHz quad core

: Snapdragon 210, 1.1 GHz quad core RAM : 1GB

: 1GB Storage : 16GB (expandable)

: 16GB (expandable) Battery : 2500mAh

: 2500mAh Display : 5.0″, 480 x 854 pixels

: 5.0″, 480 x 854 pixels Camera : 5MP main, 5 MP front

: 5MP main, 5 MP front Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

LG Phoenix 2/LG K8 (2016)

Processor: Mediatek MT6735, 1.3 GHz quad core

Mediatek MT6735, 1.3 GHz quad core RAM : 1.5 GB

: 1.5 GB Storage : 16 GB

: 16 GB Battery : 2125mAh

: 2125mAh Display : 5.0″, 720 x 1280 pixels

: 5.0″, 720 x 1280 pixels Camera : 8MP main, 5MP front

: 8MP main, 5MP front Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Alright. The specs aren’t great. The display is a little light on resolution and 1GB of RAM in 2017 is going to hurt. At least it has Marshmallow, even if it is a generation behind. It’s decidedly a worse phone than the previous generation, though. Less ram, a worse processor, a worse display and main camera. It does have a bigger battery, though, so it has that going for it, I guess.

But it’s $80. You’re going to be able to snap a picture, jump on Facebook or Instagram, surf the web, and play some music. With the low-resolution display and the pretty decent 2500mAh battery you should get some really good battery life.

Look, this thing isn’t going to win any awards for pure performance, but it’s not trying to hide what it is. It’s a budget device you can pick up for under $100 and get through the day without it dying on you. Do you have a teenager who wants their first phone or a parent who just needs to make some calls and send some texts? This should be fine.