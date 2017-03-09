Bluboo R1 may be first rugged phone with MediaTek Helio X30 CPU

We had recently heard rumors that one of Bluboo’s next phones, the so-called R1, could be the first rugged model to boast wireless charging. From the sounds these latest details, it might also be a first in another area, too: processor.

Reportedly set to arrive next month, the semi-annual flagship Bluboo R1 is touted as having a MediaTek Helio X30 processor. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress in just these past few weeks, the chipset promises 35 percent improved performance and 50 percent more power efficiency over the MediaTek Helio X20.

But that’s not all we think we know about the R1. Thanks to its alleged IP68 rating, the phone may be able to withstand submersion in water of one meter deep for up to a half hour. Moreover, it could handle dust, humidity, and other elements.

As for other hardware, it’s rumored that the Bluboo R1 could boast 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. So, not just rugged and ready for all conditions, but pretty damn powerful, too.

It’s not clear when we might see the official launch of the phone; however, you can learn more about Bluboo by checking out its official website.